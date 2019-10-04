Census Bureau Recruiting 1,000 Temporary Workers in Owensboro Area

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 workers for temporary jobs in the Owensboro area to support the 2020 Census. Many of the jobs offer flexible work hours including opportunities for daytime, evening and weekend hours.

The pay rate begins at $14 per hour plus 58 cents per mile in travel reimbursement and all positions include paid training.

Available jobs:

Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.

Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.

Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

Those who want to apply can fill out the application here.

