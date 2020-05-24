Cemeteries Change Memorial Day Services Amid Pandemic

Many gather yearly for Memorial Day services to honor those who have fought to protect this country and while there are several restrictions in place due to COVID-19, many local cemeteries will still be open for people to pay their respects safely.

At Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville, Veterans will gather at 11 a.m. for a service to honor fallen servicemen and women.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so, but are asked to practice social distancing.

“Normally we would have veterans gather with formal programs at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill and 10 a.m. at Locust,” says Chris Cooke, Oak Hill Cemetery Superintendent. “Now they have canceled the program all together at Locust Hill, but at Oak Hill the veterans are still going to gether. It’s not just going to be a traditional service like what you’ve seen in the past where we have 400-500 people.”

Cooke says he has notice more people paying their respects this year at Oak Hill than in past years.

Comments

comments