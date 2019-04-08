Celebrity Tea

Kanye West is the latest huge star to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle …and he did it with his Sunday Service.

Ye was holding his weekly outdoor concert Sunday — per usual — but at one point during the show …he played audio of Nipsey’s voice delivering some inspirational words about encouragement over music that was beginning to build, courtesy of Kanye who was DJ’ing.

Stay smart. Show love to your people. God bless you.

The choir and live band take it from there, as they start to play out what sounds like a hymn for Nipsey.

Kanye’s shout out to Nipsey follows J. Cole dedicating an entire song to the la rapper during his inaugural Dreamville fest Saturday.

Big Sean held a special moment for Nipsey as the same event.

There’s gonna be a memorial service for Nipsey at the Staples Center on Thursday.





Slim Jxmmi wasn’t about to stand for a DJ blatantly refusing to play a song he’d requested — but he would fly for it …right into the guy’s booth with a clenched fist.

The rapper got into it with an amateur DJ Saturday night during a paid gig at the University of North Florida’s Ozfest spring concert.

Eyewitnesses say Slim was hot that the DJ wouldn’t play a song he’d asked him to play during the performance, and that he and the guy even went back and forth a bit before this blowup.

It was quickly broken up, and cops weren’t called either.

And, get this …the DJ finished the set too!

Everything carried on like normal afterward. ..so it was seemingly a happy ending.

R. Kelly came out of hiding Saturday and made a club appearance.

The embattled singer showed up at Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois Saturday night.

Sources say R. Kelly tickets were initially being hawked for $100 a pop Saturday night but were later dropped in price to $50 as a way to get more people to come.

No more than about a few dozen heads showed out for R. Kelly …

But they were treated to an up close and personal performance when he finally emerged around 2 am.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments