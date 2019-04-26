Celebrating Arbor Day at Mickey’s Kingdom

Keep Evansville Beautiful, Vectren, and the Department of Urban Forestry will join together for a big celebration at Mickey’s Kingdom.

They will be celebrating the 621 trees that were planted in Evansville last year. Not only do these organizations plant trees but they also spend time making sure the streets of Evansville stay clean.

Keep Evansville Beautiful Education officer Joni Mestas says, “I pick up litter every day, and I would want people to do the same in their neighborhoods, you can start in your neighborhood. Keb will provide the gloves and the bags, all you have to do is just give us a call, Keep Evansville Beautiful.”

The event will also feature the winners of the third grade arbor day essay contest.

This year, three third graders took home the top prize.

