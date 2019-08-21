Celebrate Women and Equality With EVPL Next Week

If you’ve been watching the News (haha), then you know that Women and Equality are a hot topic.

Step back in time to the Suffrage Movement next week with EVPL!

To commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will host a Women’s Equality Day program with the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana on Monday, August 26 in the meeting room of EVPL North Park from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The program will reflect on the women’s suffrage movement and the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Led by Roberta Heiman of the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana, the program will also explore the history of the suffrage movement in Southwestern Indiana and its impact. Voter registration will also be available from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. During the event, EVPL and the League of Women Voters will make an announcement about a 2020 event, celebrating the centennial anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment. The League of Women Voters is a respected national grassroots organization, where individuals are actively engaged in creating positive change on the local, state, and national levels.

Have your information handy so that you can register to vote.

