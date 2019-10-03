Celebrate the Whiskers at Battle of the Beards This Weekend

If you’re a lover of those whiskery chins, or a grower of a fabulous beard…I’ve got the event for you.

The Second Annual Battle of the Beards is this weekend!

We are hosting our 2nd Annual Battle of the Beards beard competition October 5th. Money raised will go to Gresham House. A homeless Veterans Charity in Evansville Indiana. Come on out and help support a great cause. We will be having a meet and greet Friday October 4th at 7 pm at Carson’s Brewery. The competition will include 9 categories.



The Battle of the Beards is two days of whiskery fun, starting Friday with a meet and greet at Carson’s — which is free, then the battle is Saturday at Mojo’s Boneyard, also free to watch, $15 to enter the competition.

Remember, all the money goes to the Gresham House, who houses the area’s homeless Veterans.

