Celebrate Suds and Socialize With Evansville Area Craft Beer Club!

Craft brew has been trending for more than a minute…so much so that the number of breweries in Indiana have more than doubled in the last few years!

If you are the adventurous sort that loves to try new things…and new suds…I’ve found the group for you.

What is it about craft brew that draws so many people to it?



It’s the variety of different beers that are out there from IPAs to Stouts to Brown Ales.

It’s about trying new things!

A lot of people aren’t into drinking a 12-pack when they go out to have some drinks, or have a 6-pack. It’s all about having the different things, the different styles, the different ingredients they put in now in beers; which they put literally any type of fruit, I’ve seen a lot of vegetables in beers.

There are so many different styles!

They put a lot more ingredients in the beer, some put several thousand pounds of fruit in their beer in just one batch! With light beers, you don’t get as much ingredients in the beer.

One club celebrates the suds every month!

About 4 and a half years ago…I’ve been into craft beer now for about 16 years and everybody has their group of friends they go try beers with…

Well, I did the same thing, we’d have beers together and try different things and I thought, ‘You know what? It would be nice if we all could get together as a community…get together and sample beers?’

Evansville Area Craft Beer Club is not just about sampling and socializing, it’s also educational!

Just briefly, for those that don’t know what a ‘Milkshake IPA’ is, it sounds a lot grosser than it actually is.

We cover just about every topic you can think of on beer; judging, tasting, what are you tasting in the beer, can you tell the difference if a beer has a flaw or not, can you know what glassware to use?

I mean, you don’t just drink beers out of the bottle anymore, or straight out of the can, when you pour them they open up much more.

So we’ve had Executive Chefs come in and cook different dishes, we do home brewing…we’ll have a home brewer come in and talk about home brewing, we try to cover every subject including aging beer…people don’t realize, but you can age beer.

Put down a pint with like-minded lager lovers when you join Evansville Area Craft Beer Club.

