Celebrate NYE Without the Late Night!

Can’t stay up till midnight? Party all day with cMoe at the annual Happy Noon Year’s celebration! Enjoy engaging activities, games, snacks, and a special performance by The Awesome Squad! Oh, and make sure to join us in the lobby as we count down to NOON with cMoe’s special balloon drop!



Activities included with admission:

18 Months & Older—$15 per person

cMoe Member Families— Free

Museums For All program—$1 per person (https://cmoekids.org/plan-your-visit/access-all)

cMoe will be open from 9 AM-2 PM on December 31.

If you’re not a member, the party is just $15 per person!

Merry Christmas and Happy New (Noon) Year.

