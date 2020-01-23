Celebrate National Hot Tea Month

January is National Hot Tea month, and to help us mark the month, Gina stopped by to explain some of the benefits of hot tea.

She is the perfect person for this….let’s start with green and black tea, I just found out that both of these are good for a fatty liver diagnosis…

I can attest to the weight loss benefits…I was never much of a tea drinker until I needed to drop some weight, and I found that green or black tea helps flush your system of toxins, to aid in losing the pounds.

We also talk about herbal teas…our ancestors knew that these had healing benefits.

If you want to learn more about the tea — the leaf variety, not gossip — Mulberry Jeans Accentshas open tea parties!

Happy National Hot Tea Month

