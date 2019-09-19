EvansvilleIndiana
Celebrate Museum Day With Free Admissions on Saturday
Saturday is Museum Day, an annual celebration of boundless curiosity by Smithsonian magazine.
Museum Day is a one-day event that participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The ticket provides free admission for two people.
Local museums that will be open for free include Angel Mounds State Historic Site, New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art, and New Harmony State Historic Site.