Celebrate the Life of Kelly Gilbert With a Fine Art and Supply Sale

﻿The Arts Council lost a beloved artist member this summer.

Kelly Gilbert was a staple of the local arts community, entering several open call exhibits a year, and consistently winning awards for her artwork.

She was a private art teacher for many years, and her students kept in contact with her into adulthood.

Kelly’s family and friends arranged a Celebration of Life party for her at the Arts Council this March, where guests were able to share stories and memories while she was still here.

Kelly’s family invites you to enjoy and purchase pieces of her work from an eclectic mix of landscapes, portraits, still lifes, and more in various media. Art supplies and frames will also be available.

The sale is Saturday, August 3rd, from 12-4pm at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana,

