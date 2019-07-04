Celebrate Independence Day on the Evansville Riverfront

It’s Independence Day and thousands will gather at the Evansville riverfront to view the firework display.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Riverside Drive. The fireworks display, presented by Tropicana Evansville, will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Food trucks will sell hamburgers, corn dogs, chicken, and steak fajitas, walking tacos, kettle corn, snow cones, lemon shake-ups and more.

In the event of severe weather, the fireworks display may be delayed.

Visit Downtown Evansville or Downtown Evansville Indiana on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for event updates and additional details.

