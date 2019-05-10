Celebrate Evansville’s Unique History

May 10th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

May is Evansville Historic Preservation month, and there are a ton of events that go along with that!

May 11, 3-4:30pm, Trinity Methodist Church: Trinity Methodist Church and Block Tour

May 13, 6:30pm, Reitz Home Museum Carriage House: Amy W. MacDonell – Randall T. Shepard Historic Preservation Lecture


May 14, 6pm, Lyle’s Station: “From Slavery to Freedom” Presentation/Tour

May 15, 6pm, corner of Blue Ridge Rd. and South Meadow St.: Mid-Century Hebron Meadows Tour

May 18, 10am-2pm: Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Seminar

May 19, 1-1:30pm, Oak Hill Cemetery: “Walking with the Ancestors” Tour
2-4pm: Traditional Tour

May 19th, 1-2:30pm: Reitz Home Annual Free Admission Day

May 20, 6pm, Willard Library: “The Early History of Lamasco City” Presentation/Tour

May 21, 6pm, corner of SE 1st and Chestnut Streets: Riverside District Urban Geology Tour

May 24th, 10am-2pm, the Old Courthouse Lawn: Lunch on the Lawn

For more information, call Jim Toner at 812-435-6030.

