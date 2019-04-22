Celebrate Dia Del Nino!

Dia del Niño, the day of the child is quickly approaching, and of course, the Children’s Museum would celebrate this national day.

Every Día del Niño, we celebrate the children who fill our lives with wonder and joy! Activities will include make-your-own piñata and lotería!

Activities are included with cMoe admission: $8 per person/FREE for cMoe Member Families.

¡Cada día del niño celebramos a aquellos niños que llenan nuestras vidas con maravilla y alegría!

¡Las actividades incluyen haz-tu-propia piñata y lotería!

Las actividades estan incluidas en la admisión general del Museo del Niño: $8 por persona/GRATIS para las familias que cuentan con la membresía del Museo del Niño.



Celebrate the day of the child, el Dia del Niño, at Children’s Museum of Evansville, this Saturday!

From 9 am to 4 pm, kids can build their own piñatas and loterias, along with playing in and discovering the always changing exhibits.

If you’re not a CMoE member, it’s just eight bucks for a full day of wonder and play.

Remember to celebrate your children this Saturday!

