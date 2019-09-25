Happy, happy birthday cMoe, dear…it’s that time of year again, and Clay is here with all of the party plans!

Can you believe it’s been thirteen years already that cMoe has been entertaining and educating our community’s children?

And a place as fun as cMoe is bound to have an amazing party…



Make plans to celebrate cMoe’s 13th birthday on Saturday, September 28 with a full day of fun planned, including birthday cake, crafts, and games!

Visit cMoekids.org for a calendar of upcoming events and educational programs. Events and activities included with cMoe admission:

18 Months and Over – $10 per person

Free for cMoe Member Families

Museums For All – $1 per person

And of course, you can explore the museum and all it has to offer.

It’s just ten dollars for non-members…another reason to go ahead and get that membership.

