If you’ve ever been to Historic New Harmony, then you might have spotted their absolutely beautiful visitors’ center!

If not, the building itself is worth the visit to the utopian village.

The Atheneum is celebrating a very special birthday, and you’re invited to the party.





Can you believe that architect Richard Meier’s modern art creation, “The Atheneum”, is 40 years old?!

It literally was the first white walled museum that launched an entire genre of building design!

This is the first example, and after The Atheneum in 1979, other buildings like The Getty were introduced.

“Architectural Digest” calls The Atheneum in New Harmony the most iconic building in Indiana.

When you look at it from the outside, you will see the incredible ramp…and the architect Richard Meier–that was probably his most favorite aspect of this building; because it launches you into the historic town of New Harmony.

The building itself is meant to be a welcome center, and it’s meant to be futuristic.

To celebrate this special landmark’s birthday, USI Foundation and Historic New Harmony are throwing a party as fabulous as The Atheneum itself.

October 10th and 11th we have a ‘Speaker Series’.

On October 10th we’ll have local…we’re calling it ‘Role Models’…will come and talk about why New Harmony is their passion, and their vision for where it’s going in the future.

Then on October 11th, that Friday, we have architects, artists and authors coming from around the world to help us celebrate.

Saturday, October 12th, is the gala celebration!

We’re going to have an incredible reception, then a dinner at The Ribeyre center in downtown New Harmony, and then back — and this is one of my favorite parts — from 9 until midnight, the after-party.

We’re bringing in a Bollywood DJ to bring an international flair, a top-shelf open bar as well as incredible treats from the Evansville Country Club and The Red Geranium.

And just like anyone else her age, The Atheneum needs a little bit of maintenance.

The Atheneum is actually owned by USI, and maintained by it, and yes it does not look like it’s 40 years old — they’ve done such a fantastic job taking care of it– but there is still a laundry list of things that need to be tackled.

You can attend the 40th Anniversary Celebration for The Atheneum, check out the beautiful building, meet architects and help her get the maintenance she needs October 10th through the 12th.

The 2-day speaker series is free, there are a few tickets left for the fabulous gala, don’t wait until next weekend to get yours if you’re planning to go…

