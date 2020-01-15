Celebrate Your Baby’s Mini Milestone

Having a newborn baby is something truly special!

They grow up so quickly, so we (as parents) take loads of photos to help us remember these sweet times.

But, most of us aren’t professional photographers, and we need a little help to get that perfect shot.

Little Moon Photography in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, is offering a Mini Milestone Marathon next month that is perfect for 4, 6, 9, & 12 month old children.

Photographer Mariah Edwards considers herself fortunate to be able to record these precious moments for other parents.

Being able to capture these special moments for the parents is so rewarding. These times are the best times of our lives. When you bring your baby to me, it will be the oldest it has been, and the youngest it will ever be.

I have clients drive 3+ hours to come see me. They know that I will treat their baby as my own and put its safety before anything else. I believe that is one of the top reasons my clients come back time after time.

Clients agree!

Aly Vanzant of Harrisburg, Illinois said,

Mariah was awesome with my little girl. She was fussy when we got there and Mariah didn’t hesitate to help and soothe her. I will always take Carlie back for every occasion possible. She takes the time and has the patience needed to make it picture perfect. All the pictures she took were so amazing and natural. That’s what I loved most

.

Morghan Zedalis of Mount Vernon, Illinois, said,

…we travel from Mt. Vernon, Illinois to come see Mariah at Little Moon Photography! We just finished our second part of my package, and I could not be more pleased! Mariah makes you feel comfortable as soon as you step in the door. She provides a fun, luxurious, and professional experience. She is so patient and loving, even with the most challenging kiddos. She captures the most beautiful moments on camera and NEVER disappoints. We won’t go anywhere else!

The Mini Milestone sessions will be held February 22nd & 23rd from 10 am to 3 pm both days at 1268 N. Main St., Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Reserve your spot by calling (812) 266-4064.

