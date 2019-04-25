Celebrate the 7th Annual ‘Run From the Cops 5k’ With OPD

Owensboro Police Department has announced that the 7th Annual Run from the Cops 5K and the 14th Annual Police Awareness Day will take place Saturday, April 27th. The Run from the Cops 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. and will begin and end at the OPD.

Registration can be viewed on their website. Participants can also register in person at the OPD. Costumes are encouraged. All the money raised by the event will go to the specialty units within the OPD.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Police Awareness Day event will take place in the back parking lot of the police department for participants who are interested in meeting some of the officers.

This event is open to the public. There will be free hotdogs, hamburgers, and drinks.

Several booths will be set up to highlight the various aspects of police work; displays will include Hazardous Devices Unit, K-9 unit, the Evidence Collection Unit, and the Emergency Response Unit.

Members from surrounding agencies will be at the event as well. For young children, there will be inflatable playhouses, child I.D. kits, and other kid activities.

Guided building tours will be available during the event.

There will be a location to toss unwanted and/or expired prescription medications. Needles or liquids will not be accepted when tossing out medications.

Comments

comments