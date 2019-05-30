Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

On July 20th 1969, US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon…

If you’ve put it together, it’s almost the 50th anniversary of one of the most amazing moments in American history, and for mankind.

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is celebrating by hosting a brand new exhibit called, you guessed it, “One Small Step”.



It’s a 50th anniversary look at The Apollo 11 Mission, which touched down on July 20, 1969.

There’s things to do in here that you can’t do anywhere else, and there’s the whole experience about how Apollo 11 got to the moon, what happened when they went to the moon and how they got back.

You’ll find examples of what the moon rocks look like that they brought back, whether the conspiracy theories you hear about are correct, mission patches, and a whole lot more.

Even better, when you walk in to the exhibit you’ll hear what sounds like mission control, that’s a small room with a screen!

The Lunar Theater offers guests the opportunity to learn more about the manned moon missions 50 years ago by showing videos like “Sunrise: The Apollo Mission”.

Interpretive text, graphics, and pop-culture artifacts from the period are also on display.

And there’s more film fun…

The exhibit has a complementary Planetarium show, and we have the only planetarium in the area.

The planetarium show is also called ‘One Small Step’, and it looks at special features of the moon landings that we can do best under a planetarium sky, such as what did it look like to go to the moon, where did the Apollo missions land, and what is this satellite of ours anyway, and how far is it away.

“One Small Step” is open now through July 28th at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.

The daily presentations of “One Small Step”, in the Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium, is complimentary with every paid admission to the Museum.

Am I the only one geeking out over this?

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments