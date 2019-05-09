Cedar Hall Students Raise Money for Ronald McDonald House

A school-wide fundraiser is allowing Cedar Hall students to give back to a community that’s done so much for them. All their hard worked paid off Thursday with a check presentation at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Cedar Hall Student Council spearheaded this school-wide fundraiser. They sold 50 cent raffle tickets for a chance to pie their teachers in the face and allowed kids to pay to wear jeans to school instead of their uniforms.

Teachers tell 44News that students were bringing in bags of pennies and cash to help give back.

Cedar Hall Student Councilmember Sabrina Cox says, “I cannot tell you how many Fridays we saw $20 bills inside these boxes from kids, and that’s gas money for an entire week for some of these families.”

This isn’t the only way these kids are giving back. The Cedar Hall Student Council also volunteers at both EVSC hangers and the Tri-State Food Bank.

