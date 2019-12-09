Cedar Hall Students Pack Food for Hundreds

Cedar Hall Elementary School students spent Saturday giving back in a big way.

With Christmas approaching, some families in need may wonder how they are going to put food on the table for their families. Thanks to Students of Cedar Hall, the worries of some of these families have been put to rest.

Cedar Hall students spent Saturday packing food for nearly three hundred families to help prepare them for this holiday season.

Organizers say they’re thankful the students could contribute to such a good cause.

Cedar Hall and other local students are hoping to continue this tradition of giving again next year.

