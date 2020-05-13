CDC Warns of Fake Respirator Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning of low-quality medical masks invading America’s supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First responders are discovering not all of their protective gear is doing what it’s supposed to, putting their lives at a greater risk.

“We now see counterfeit masks coming on the market and that’s because there’s not a coordinated response and coordinated oversight coming from the federal government,” said Professor Joseph Allen of the Harvard School of Public Health.

Signs That a Respirator May Be Counterfeit via CDC:

No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator

No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband

No NIOSH markings

NIOSH spelled incorrectly

Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons (e.g., sequins)

Claims approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)

Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands

Some reports show the gear is filtering less than 30% of particles, while according to the FDA, the ‘N95’ designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) test particles.

According to the CDC, NIOSH-approved (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) respirators have an approval label on or within the packaging of the respirator (i.e. on the box itself and/or within the users’ instructions).

