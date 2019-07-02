CDC Warns of Cryptosporidium Increase

The Centers for Disease control is issuing a warning for a parasite that could be lurking in your pool.

It’s called cryptosporidium, and more than a third of reported cases come from recreational water.

Crypto is a microscopic parasite, and has an outer shell that allows it to live for long periods of time. That shell also makes it resistant to chlorine. Drinking water and recreational water are the most common vectors, and it’s spread through fecal contamination.

The parasite causes diarrhea and flu-like symptoms. Most people with healthy immune systems do not need treatment, but people who in poor health, children, and the elderly are at higher risk for more severe illness.

The CDC suggests practicing good hygiene, avoiding contaminated water, and not swimming if ill with diarrhea.

