CDC Issues Warning Ahead of Indy 500

The countdown to the Indianapolis 500 is less than 25 days away, but with thousands of visitors heading to the Hoosier State, health officials have a warning for anyone heading to the track.

With the recent increase of measles cases across the country, the CDC is warning the public about being in packed places like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

More than 300 thousand people are expected at this year’s race. There are currently 704 confirmed cases of measles reported in 22 states with Indiana being on that list.

If you’re planning to attend this year’s race, medical experts say to be prepared. If you haven’t been vaccinated, do it before the race. The CDC says the U.S. hasn’t had this many measles cases since 1994.

