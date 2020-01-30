CDC Confirms First Direct-Contact Transmission of Coronavirus in Chicago

Health officials reported the first United States case of person to person spread of the new virus from China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials announced the case Thursday.

The individual that is now sick is the husband of the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China.

Though this is the sixth person to develop the illness in the United States, the other five reported cases were all of travelers who had developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been to China.

The Chicago woman who is in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13, before she began to display symptoms of the virus, which lead to her admission into the hospital where doctors then diagnosed her with the viral illness.

Health experts have said that they expected additional cases and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the U.S. was likely. Health officials believe that virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

“We are likely going to see some cases among close contacts of travelers and human-to-human transmission,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said at a press briefing last Friday.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing, and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

