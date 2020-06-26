CDC Announces New Symptoms of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released announced new symptoms of COVID-19.

The new symptoms added to the CDC’s list are congestion/runny nose and nausea/vomiting.

Here’s a list of all possible symptoms of COVID-19 according to the CDC: Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. The list will be updated as the CDC learns more information about COVID-19.

CDC says people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. More information on symptoms of the coronavirus and more can be found on the CDC website.

