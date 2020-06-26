Coronavirus

CDC Announces New Symptoms of COVID-19

Adam Kight 3 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released announced new symptoms of COVID-19.

The new symptoms added to the CDC’s list are congestion/runny nose and nausea/vomiting.

Here’s a list of all possible symptoms of COVID-19 according to the CDC:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. The list will be updated as the CDC learns more information about COVID-19.

CDC says people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

More information on symptoms of the coronavirus and more can be found on the CDC website.

