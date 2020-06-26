Coronavirus
CDC Announces New Symptoms of COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released announced new symptoms of COVID-19.
The new symptoms added to the CDC’s list are congestion/runny nose and nausea/vomiting.
Here’s a list of all possible symptoms of COVID-19 according to the CDC:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. The list will be updated as the CDC learns more information about COVID-19.
CDC says people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
More information on symptoms of the coronavirus and more can be found on the CDC website.