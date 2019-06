Due to a mechanical issue, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry is halting operations for the time being.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry halted services just before noon Monday and is expected to be out of service until further notice.

Between Kentucky and Illinois, the ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River daily.

When the ferry it out of order, commuters will have to travel an extra 85 miles or drive an extra 90 minutes.

