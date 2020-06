The Cave-In-Rock is back open after it closed earlier Wednesday due to the weather.

The ferry had to halt operations at 10 a.m. today when 20 miles per hour winds out of the west created hazardous conditions on the Ohio River.

Winds have dropped sufficiently to allow ferry service to resume on the normal schedule starting at 7 p.m.

The ferry normally operates from 6: a.m. to 9:50 p.m. central time, seven days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

