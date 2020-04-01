The Cave-in-Rock Ferry to Resume Service April 2

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will resume operations at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 2. The ferry closed at 7 p.m. on March 28 when floodwaters crossed KY 91 near the Kentucky Landing.

Officials say the ferry has close when Ohio River floodwaters are in the 42 ft. range on the Shawneetown gauge or in the 43 ft. range on the Golconda gauge.

The river was at 39.98 on the Shawneetown gauge and the Golconda gauge at 42.82 when the ferry closed.

Additionally, cleanup efforts are underway to remove debris from the flooded section of KY 91 at the Kentucky Landing.