Cave-in-Rock Ferry Continues Service After Having to Shut Down

The Cave-In-Rock ferry is back open Sunday after it was temporarily closed Saturday because of a mechanical issue.

The service interruption happened around 6 AM Saturday morning when the ferry typically starts running. Since there’s been so much flooding along the river recently, the ferry has been running into quite a bit of debris floating down the river.

Officials believe the debris likely damaged one of the rudders, forcing the ferry to be taken out of service. That rudder has been fixed and the ferry has been back up and running since 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

<script src=”https://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1562552555542″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1562552555542”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”, vid: “7536159”})</script>

