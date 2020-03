The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is expected to reopen to the public later this week after it closed last week.

The ferry closed at 7 p.m. on March 26 when floodwaters covered KY 91 at the Kentucky Landing.

Officials said Monday the ferry will remain closed until sometime during the day on Apr. 1.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry crosses the Ohio River from Cave-In-Rock village to Crittenden County, Kentucky.

