Cave-in-Rock Ferry Closes Due to High Winds

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closing at 10 a.m. Monday.

The ferry is closing due to high winds out of the west that has created hazardous river conditions.

The weather forecast indicates high winds out of the west through much of the afternoon.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when winds drop enough to allow service to resume.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.

The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. central time, seven days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

