Be Cautious of Your Surroundings While Ringing in the New Year

It’s a sad reality, but in today’s day and age, people need to be on the lookout in those larger crowds while ringing in the new year.

Last year, the tri-state witnessed a violent start to 2018. A fight broke out at a New Year’s Eve party in Henderson which led to a man being shot in the stomach. New Years Day turned deadly when a 19-year-old shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery in Evansville.

David Delgado is a retired federal agent and says if anyone becomes violent or a fight breaks out at a New Years’ party, the best thing you can do is leave right away.

“Be aware of your surroundings firstly and then find the easiest and quickest way out of that situation,” says David Delgado, a former federal agent and current SIRA instructor at Rozin Security Consulting.

Although, if the fight or violence is directed at you and you’re cornered, it’s time to be apologetic just to try to diffuse the situation.

“The most important thing for you to do is to be extremely non-confrontational, very low, easy tone of voice. They are going to react to what you do,” says Delgado.

Mass attacks often happen when people least expect it, and victims are caught off guard. Delgado says when it comes to mass violence, the behaviors of those seeking to hurt innocent people have similar patterns to watch out for.

“Some things that you might want to look for is a person who just doesn’t fit the group,” says Delgado. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what they are wearing. It could be their attitude. It could be their posture. It could be they seem like they’re not having a good time or they’re hyper-focused on an area or group of people.”

It’s better to be proactive rather than reactive. So try to put your phone away to be fully aware of your surroundings. If you notice something suspicious, trust your instincts.

“Get the event security involved, the facility security, the bar security, call the police yourself and get them involved right away,” says Delgado. “Don’t hesitate to do that.”

