Cause of Evansville House Fire Likely to Remain Unknown, EFD Says
The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) says the cause of an early morning house fire in Evansville will likely remain unknown.
On Monday morning just after 5:00 a.m., EFD firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 714 E. Iowa St. in Evansville, Indiana.
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story residence with the first floor fully engulfed in flames. The fire was considered extinguished at 5:38 a.m.
According to EFD, the residence was vacant and unsecured with evidence of homeless activity on the second floor.
EFD says the fire originated in the front living room which was determined by a large hold that had burned through the floor, exposing the basement. Firefighters initially began extinguishing the fire from outside of the house due to the danger of falling into the basement.
The Evansville Police Department was contacted to start an arson report, but EFD says due to the extent of the damage and the fact that there wer not witnesses, the cause of the fire will likely remain undetermined.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
