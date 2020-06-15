Cause of Evansville House Fire Likely to Remain Unknown, EFD Says

The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) says the cause of an early morning house fire in Evansville will likely remain unknown.

On Monday morning just after 5:00 a.m., EFD firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 714 E. Iowa St. in Evansville, Indiana.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story residence with the first floor fully engulfed in flames. The fire was considered extinguished at 5:38 a.m.

Photo 1/4 | Photo 2/4 | Photo 3/4 | Photo 4/4 |

Photos Courtesy of EFD

According to EFD, the residence was vacant and unsecured with evidence of homeless activity on the second floor.

EFD says the fire originated in the front living room which was determined by a large hold that had burned through the floor, exposing the basement. Firefighters initially began extinguishing the fire from outside of the house due to the danger of falling into the basement.

[LINK: Evansville Headlines]

The Evansville Police Department was contacted to start an arson report, but EFD says due to the extent of the damage and the fact that there wer not witnesses, the cause of the fire will likely remain undetermined.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Recommended Articles

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments