Cause of Death “undetermined” for Boy Who Died on Indiana Beach Roller Coaster

The cause of death for the 12-year-old boy who died at Indiana Beach has been ruled undetermined by the White County coroner.

In June, Brayden Cooper collapsed after getting off the Hoosier Hurricane roller coaster.

Final autopsy results for Cooper came back Wednesday, and it called the cause of death “undetermined.”

The coroner found that Brayden had an upper respiratory infection but there’s no evidence to prove this caused his death.

However, Cooper’s parents, who have already filed a lawsuit against the park, say they believe his death was due to negligence at the park.

