Caucus Set to Fill House District 31 Seat

A caucus will hold a meeting Tuesday in Indianapolis to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of House District 31.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Kevin Mahan who will resign on July 31st.

The caucus will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 30th at Ivy Tech Community College at 261 Commerce Drive.

The individual selected at the July 30th caucus will fill the remainder of Rep. Mahan’s term.

Individuals interested in running in the caucus should contact the Indiana Republic Party at dzagone@indiana.gop to ensure they file the proper forms prior to the deadline, which is 72 hours prior to the vote.

A Facebook live stream will be available for members of the public who wish to watch the caucus live.

