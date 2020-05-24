Catholic Diocese of Evansville Holds First Weekend in-Person Service in Months

In the River City, churchgoers were able to attend their weekend services once again as some places of worship reopened their doors.

On Sunday, parishioners of St. Benedict Cathedral celebrated weekend mass publicly for the first time since March.

“As a Priest, it was a joy to be able to celebrate publicly with the congregation and all though I couldn’t see people with their mask, but I think they were happy to be here and those who were able to felt comfortable here,” says Bishop Joseph Siegel. “All the priests of our diocese have been working hard to prepare their churches, prepare their parishes, their people, and I thank God that we’ve gotten to this point, that we’re able to have public masses again.”

In order to ensure the safety of people in attendance, the church had to put togeher a plan to make sure attendees could practice social distancing as well as providing them a clean and sanitized environment.

“For the sign at mass on social distancing separating the pews here at the Cathedral, they put families together on the sides and in the center for those who are individuals,” says Bishop Siegel. “So again preparing that and after now you see the volunteers beginning to sanitize the pews. We’ve had communion by hand, we’re encouraging people to take communion in the hand rather than by tongue just for their health and the health of our ministers.”

In the coming weeks, the church will continue to follow the Governor’s reopen plan and relax certain habits on after consulting with health experts.

“Being aware of those and trying to implement those as necessary, so it’s going to be an ongoing process as we continue to work through this time and this pandemic and again taking the wisdom that they share with us the information and being able to formulate guidelines for our parishes,” says Bishop Siegel.

