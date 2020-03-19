Catholic Center Closed as Worker Awaits Testing

Evansville’s Catholic Center is closing for the remainder of the week as one of its workers awaits coronavirus test results. The center will close Thursday and Friday out of “an abundance of caution”.

Roscoe Beall says, “I don’t want to be exposed, that’s for sure. The older you are, the more chance you’re taking of not being able to cope with it.”

The employee is expecting to receive the results over the weekend.

44News will continue to keep you posted on all updates for the impact of coronavirus in our area.

