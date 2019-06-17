You Could Catch Peyton Manning’s Passes

One lucky fan will have the chance to catch passes thrown by NFL legend, Peyton Manning.

The Indianapolis Colts will select one fan to meet Manning in celebration of the 100th season of the NFL.

Fans can apply online at the Colt’s website for the chance to be selected.

On July 25th, the winner and three friends will get a limo ride, meet and greet with Manning, time catching the former NFL quarterback’s passes, and signed items for all four people.

Entries will be accepted until July 15th. You must live in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio or Illinois in order to be eligible to win.

