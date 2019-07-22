Catch Exciting B-Ball Action at Owensboro’s Dust Bowl

Love that exciting basketball action?

Owensboro’s DUST BOWL Basketball Tournament is happening now!

The Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament has become the most anticipated event of the summer! Every night is a meet and greet with family, friends, classmates and fans.

This 9 day event consists of basketball featuring 14 divisions, and includes music, exhibitors, vendors, concessions and daily activities.

Could it get any better?

Yep!

It’s FREE.

Join the dribbling action, and cheer for your favorite, at Kendall Park in Owensboro all week.

