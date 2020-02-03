EvansvilleIndianaWarrick County

Castle High School Teacher Charged With Domestic Battery

Officers on Saturday arrested 43-year-old Seth Hodde in Vanderburgh County in connection with a domestic battery incident.

Hodde appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court Monday to be charged with domestic battery, a criminal misdemeanor. As of now, he is out of jail on a $500 bond.

Hodde works as a Spanish teacher at Castle High School.

Warrick County Schools Corporation says they are working with law enforcement on the situation.

