Castle High School Teacher Charged With Domestic Battery
Officers on Saturday arrested 43-year-old Seth Hodde in Vanderburgh County in connection with a domestic battery incident.
Hodde appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court Monday to be charged with domestic battery, a criminal misdemeanor. As of now, he is out of jail on a $500 bond.
Hodde works as a Spanish teacher at Castle High School.
Warrick County Schools Corporation says they are working with law enforcement on the situation.