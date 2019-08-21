Castle High School Issues Statement Addressing Bullying Case

Another Castle High School student with special needs is being bullied, according to a recent Facebook post. A former peer tutor posted the following screenshots of the victim being bullied in a group chat on Instagram:

The school district’s superintendent Brad Schneider released the following statement:

Over the weekend, Castle High School administration was made aware of a social media incident involving some of our students. The incident is being investigated using Indiana Department of Education Guidelines and Warrick County School Corporation Policies. Appropriate discipline has been issued to some students. As the investigation continues, other discipline could be necessary. Castle High School is committed to providing a bully-free, safe environment for all of our students.

Reportedly these are the same group of teens accused of bullying a female special needs student who also attended Cast High School. 44News reporter Noah Alatza first reported on this story back in May of 2019.

Previous story:

Alleged Bullying Case at Castle High School

