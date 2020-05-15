More Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Local Kentucky Counties

More coronavirus cases were reported in local Kentucky counties on Friday by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD).

On Friday, May 15, GRDHD reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus in its seven-county Kentucky district.

According to GRDHD, there are four new cases in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, 10 in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district has now risen to 570 with Friday’s report.

In the GRDHD district, 21 people are currently hospitalized. Of all 570 reported cases, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 377 (66%).

As of Thursday, May 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 7,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 328 statewide deaths.

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average age: 44

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 54.9%

Female: 45.1%

