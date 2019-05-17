Case Dismissed for Evansville Man Accused of Child Molestation

Due to a scheduling issue, a child molestation case in Evansville has been dismissed. Patrick Adams was arrested on child molestation charges back in January but was released Friday.

According to court records, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office asked for the case to be dismissed.

44News is told the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewing the court’s ruling, in consultation with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, to consider options moving forward.

They refused to comment further on the matter.

Stay with 44News for more information on this case.

Previous story:

Man Arrested for Alleged Child Molestation

Comments

comments