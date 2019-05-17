Case Dimissed for Evansville Man Accused of Child Molestation

Due to scheduling issues, a child molestation case in Evansville has been dismissed. Patrick Adams was arrested on child molestation charges back in January.

A court date was set for May 17th at 10 a.m. but was canceled because the defense argued that Adam’s rights have been violated.

44News is told the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewing the court’s ruling, in consultation with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, to consider options moving forward. They refused to comment further on the matter.

Stay with 44News for more information on this case.

Previous story:

Man Arrested for Alleged Child Molestation

