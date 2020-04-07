CASA Works to Ensure Child Abuse Doesn’t Go Unnoticed

One group of volunteer advocates in Daviess County is working to ensure that children are safe from abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer with CASA of Ohio Valley. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect.

Prior to the pandemic, CASA members would meet with children in person regularly and provide information to the judge. Though, due to the current situation, seeing children in person is now difficult or impossible.

Now advocates are working with program staff to find creative ways to contact the children with calls, text, and facetime.

“While none of these are the ideal ways to stay in touch, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children’s lives,” said Rosemary Conder, Executive Director. “We need committed Advocates now more than ever, and are encouraging all community members to join with us by helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis.”

If you suspect a child is in immediate danger, contact the police or call 9-1-1.

As mandatory reporters, any suspected abuse or neglect must be reported. Contact the Kentucky Child Abuse reporting line: 877-KYSAFE1 to report suspected abuse or neglect.

For more information about CASA, click here.

Comments

comments