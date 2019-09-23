Carver Community Organization 74th Annual Meeting and Luncheon September 27

Carver Community Organization will celebrate its 74th year at its annual meeting and luncheon Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital Pavilion Room located at 4011 Gateway Blvd., in Newburgh.

This year, Carver celebrates “Milestones in Leadership” with special guest speaker and Evansville native Ondra Berry, a Carver alumnus.

Berry is a 32-year veteran of the Nevada Air National Guard, and was named Nevada’s 30th Adjutant General and the first African American to hold the in August. He is retired from the positions of senior vice president of organizational culture & engagement for MGM Resorts International, and assistant chief of police for the Reno Police Department administration division.

Berry, a graduate of Harrison High School and the University of Evansville, is a board member of the University of Evansville, and No Opportunity Wasted, a college preparatory program which gives ambitious high school students more exposure to higher education opportunities.

For more information contact Executive Director David Wagner at dwagner@carverorg.org or call 812-423-2612.

