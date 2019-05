Carpets Unlimited Flooring Center is expanding their company opening a new store in Evansville.

The Owensboro-based company says the new store location will assist in attracting new customers while making shopping more convenient for their existing Evansville customers.

The new store will be located at 4200 East Morgan St., the former location of Moore Music.

Store hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Their phone number is (812) 303-9151.

