Carousel Restaurant to Provide Spaghetti Dinner for Salvation Army Soup Kitchen

According to the Salvation Army, the Carousel Restaurant will provide a hot spaghetti dinner for the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen on Tuesday, April 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hot meals are being prepared in take-out boxes in order to continue serving the hungry. Similarly, the food pantry boxes are pre-prepared, so individuals are not waiting to receive food.

Social distancing is also being practiced to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The Salvation Army Corps and Community Center is located at 1040 N Fulton Ave in Evansville, Indiana.

Comments

comments