Caroline Rich in Court Tuesday as New Allegations of Fraud Arise

An Evansville woman accused of defrauding a family of thousands heads to court Tuesday as new allegations from another organization have been made.

Caroline Rich will have her initial hearing at 1PM in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. Formal charges of three counts of theft, three counts of forgery, and three counts of counterfeiting will be given to her.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Rich worked as a Family Service Counselor for Dignity Memorial/SCI Shared Resources. She worked with the family of Oliver Dill, the three-year-old that was mistakenly left in a hot car at in the parking lot at the University of Southern Indiana in July.

Detectives said that Rich stole over $18,000 dollars from the family when they were intending the money to be used for plots and headstones from a GoFundMe account.

On Monday, Deaconess Health System sent out an alert that three different parties were contacted by Rich, who is not affiliated with the organization. The alert stated that Rich was asking the parties to donate money for gift baskets and bags to benefit patients and families at the Linda E. White Hospice House.

Deaconess also states that they never collaborated with Ms. Rich on any projects and they have contacted Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has been contacted by Rich on behalf of Deaconess is advised to contact the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Rich is out on $500 cash bond.

